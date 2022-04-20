Amit Yoran Sells 35,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

TENB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 594,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

