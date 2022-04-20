Amphenol (APH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 guidance at $0.59-0.61 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.