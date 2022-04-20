AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Acquires $31,325.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,028.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

