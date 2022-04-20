Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of Anaergia stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.