Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANRGF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

