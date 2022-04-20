Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $287.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

