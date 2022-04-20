Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.