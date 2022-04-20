Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 601,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,789. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

