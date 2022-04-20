Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.98. Camden National posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 66.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Camden National by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,993. The company has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.