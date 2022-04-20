Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

