Analysts Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will report sales of $914.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.60 million and the highest is $936.00 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

