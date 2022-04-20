Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,467.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.