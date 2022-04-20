Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $68,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,432. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

