Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.50. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

