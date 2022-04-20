Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will announce $54.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $60.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $266.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $318.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.23 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

