Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 30,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $626.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $78.92.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,643 shares of company stock worth $2,565,123 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

