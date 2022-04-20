Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 764,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

