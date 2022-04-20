Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.50. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

