Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.11. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.97%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.