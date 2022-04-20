Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 163,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.33. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

