Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $17.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.78 billion to $85.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,624,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,080 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

