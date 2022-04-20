Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $11.02 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $95.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.86 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Xencor has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

