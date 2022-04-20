Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$4.33 and a one year high of C$7.79.
Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
