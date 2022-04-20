Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

