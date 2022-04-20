Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.06.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$42.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.84. The stock has a market cap of C$28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

