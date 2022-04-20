Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Quanta Services (PWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR):

4/20/2022 – Quanta Services was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

4/14/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $129.00 to $156.00.

4/7/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

