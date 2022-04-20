Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.50 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

