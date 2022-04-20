Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/17/2022 – Advanced Emissions Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/9/2022 – Advanced Emissions Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Advanced Emissions Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Advanced Emissions Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Advanced Emissions Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock remained flat at $$6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,002. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
