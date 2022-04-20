Analysts Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.98).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,103,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

