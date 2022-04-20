Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

