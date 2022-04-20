Analysts Set Expectations for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.