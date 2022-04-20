Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

VRNS opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

