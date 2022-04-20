Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (BAC, CMBNF, DNBBY, MNGPF, PRTA, WEBR, WEJO, WES, WFRD, WIRE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 20th:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have 225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 203.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prothena's pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a promising Alzheimer’s disease candidate in the pipeline, which it is developing in collaboration with Bristol Myers. It also has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. It is also advancing an early-stage pipeline of programs for a number of potential neurological indications with Bristol Myers. However, the company does not have any approved candidate in its portfolio yet. It has sold its clinical-stage antibody, PRX004, and the broader ATTR amyloidosis program to focus on its other programs. It earlier discontinued the development of the lead candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. These setbacks continue to weigh on shares. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date.”

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

