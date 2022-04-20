Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH):

4/19/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Get Delcath Systems Inc alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,520. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.