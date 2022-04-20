Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Immatics (IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

4/7/2022 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

3/31/2022 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

3/30/2022 – Immatics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

3/24/2022 – Immatics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $527.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $10,401,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

