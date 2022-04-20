Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schlumberger (SLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

4/11/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

4/8/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00.

4/1/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. However, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. As U.S. oil and gas producers are allocating lower capital to exploration and production activities, growth in business from U.S. shale plays is likely to remain slow. This can hurt demand for Schlumberger's services.”

SLB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 11,876,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,386,719. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

