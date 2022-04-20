Analyzing Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) & SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SCVX alerts:

This table compares SCVX and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Manitex International $211.54 million 0.72 -$4.57 million ($0.23) -33.04

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Manitex International -2.16% 0.36% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCVX and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Manitex International beats SCVX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.