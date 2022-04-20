Analyzing Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

Volatility & Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Optibase.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.42 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.47 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.79 $58.73 million $2.77 10.04

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Optibase on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase (Get Rating)

Optibase Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

