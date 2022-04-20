Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.54% -63.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.61 -$13.83 million ($0.72) -25.29 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.84) -3.64

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 181.44%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.71%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

