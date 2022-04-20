Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,826 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 877,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,927. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

