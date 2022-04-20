Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.29) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.44) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,715 ($48.33).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 4,084.50 ($53.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,292.50 ($55.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,849.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,276.67.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.99), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,115,416.34).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

