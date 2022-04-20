Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,943.17.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAUKF stock remained flat at $$55.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.