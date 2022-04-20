Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,943.17.
AAUKF stock remained flat at $$55.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
