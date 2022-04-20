Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,084.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 184,931 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

