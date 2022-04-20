Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Antero Midstream has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.810-$0.890 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AM opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

