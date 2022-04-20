Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

