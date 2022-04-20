Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $517.04 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $526.62. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.93.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

