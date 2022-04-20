Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.
Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $517.04 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $526.62. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.93.
ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
