Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45, RTT News reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.400-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $517.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.94 and its 200 day moving average is $445.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

