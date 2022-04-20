Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Anthem stock opened at $517.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $526.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

