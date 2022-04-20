Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.89 ($18.85).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market cap of £16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,585.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,453.03. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

