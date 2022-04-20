Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

APTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,419. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

